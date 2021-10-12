Cops’ horrific sexism meant victimisation for speaking out

A woman firearms officer was victimised by Police Scotland colleagues in a “horrific” workplace culture condemned as an “absolute boys’ club”, an employment tribunal found last week.

The damning judgment accepted evidence of a sexist culture in the armed response vehicles unit in the east of Scotland, after the former officer Rhona Malone brought the tribunal alleging sex discrimination and victimisation.

Malone’s solicitor, Margaret Gribbon, said, “The employment tribunal upheld my client’s claims that Police Scotland victimised her over a lengthy period after she complained about an inspector’s overtly sexist email.

“The employment tribunal’s findings lay bare the misogynistic attitudes and culture within armed policing and the hostile treatment police officers face when they try to call it out.”

Following the judgment, Malone claimed Police Scotland had offered her a payout if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. The tribunal found that Malone’s senior officer, Insp Keith Warhurst, posted images of topless women to a WhatsApp group of male sergeants.

Two other female officers left the division because they “felt their sex was always going to be a barrier to promotion”.