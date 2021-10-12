Cops’ horrific sexism meant victimisation for speaking out

A woman firearms officer was victimised by Police Scotland colleagues in a “horrific” workplace culture condemned as an “absolute boys’ club”, an employment tribunal found last week.
The damning judgment accepted evidence of a sexist culture in the armed response vehicles unit in the east of Scotland, after the former officer Rhona Malone brought the tribunal alleging sex discrimination and victimisation.
Malone’s solicitor, Margaret Gribbon, said, “The employment tribunal upheld my client’s claims that Police Scotland victimised her over a lengthy period after she complained about an inspector’s overtly sexist email.
“The employment tribunal’s findings lay bare the misogynistic attitudes and culture within armed policing and the hostile treatment police officers face when they try to call it out.”
Following the judgment, Malone claimed Police Scotland had offered her a payout if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. The tribunal found that Malone’s senior officer, Insp Keith Warhurst, posted images of topless women to a WhatsApp group of male sergeants.
Two other female officers left the division because they “felt their sex was always going to be a barrier to promotion”.
- Almost a third of police forces in England and Wales referred allegations of sexual assault and harassment against their own officers to the tame police watchdog in the days following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.
The allegations involve 14 forces in England and Wales.
The watchdog is investigating five serving officers and Couzens for allegedly distributing shared “discriminatory” messages—including misogynistic content—which were discovered during Everard’s murder investigation.
An officer from Nottinghamshire Police was dismissed after sending sexual messages to a vulnerable woman he had stopped for a possible driving offence.
Days earlier another officer was dismissed from Dover Police after entering into an inappropriate relationship—with another vunerable woman.
Covid drug profiteering
A five-day course of molnupiravir, the new medicine being hailed as a “huge advance” in the treatment of Covid-19, costs £13 to produce.
That’s according to a report issued recently by drug pricing experts at the Harvard School of Public Health and King’s College Hospital in London.
Drugs firm Merck is charging the US government £522 for the same amount of medicine, or 40 times the price.
The drug was developed using government funds and grants.
£90,000 extra for working Tory
A Tory pocketed £90,000 on top of his wages as an MP, just days before his party slashed Universal Credit for the poorest.
Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox charges around £1,250 an hour as a barrister.
In total, Cox has made almost a million pounds in outside earnings since August 2020—working an average of 21 hours a week.
Yet he charges £1,900 a month—£22,800 a year—to us to pay his rent.
In total, the Torridge and West Devon MP was paid £88,143 for the work—almost £7,000 more than his annual salary as an MP.
US rate of Covid going up
That Joe Biden effect seems a bit lacking.
More Americans have died from Covid-19 this year than from the virus in all of 2020, according to newly updated data from Johns Hopkins University.
More than 353,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since 1 January, compared to 352,000 Covid-19 deaths in the first ten months of the pandemic.
Over the last month, the US has reported more than 47,000 deaths.
- Railway rolling stock fat cats paid out £1 billion in dividends during the pandemic.
A report from the RMT union it was the equivalent of half the £2 billion in fares paid by passengers and nearly a quarter of the £8.3 billion in taxpayer support to the industry in the same year.
Three rolling stock companies—Angel, Eversholt and Porterbrook—paid £950 million in dividends through their complex group structures last year. Most of it disappeared into opaque companies based in Luxembourg and Jersey, traditionally used to minimise tax liabilities.
The payments have been effectively made by the taxpayer as the government has guaranteed the pre-pandemic payments they make to the Rolling Stock companies for leasing their trains and refused to cap either lease charges or dividends.
- The firm Aquind is currently seeking permission to build a £1.2 billion electricity interconnector between France and Britain.
Business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, is due to rule on the issue within weeks.One of Aquind’s co-owners has, together with the company, donated over £1 million to the Conservatives. The other has links to companies that donated £700,000 to 34 Tory MPs.
Queen backs abuser prince with cash
The Queen is funding Prince Andrew’s legal fight against sex abuse allegations.
She, and therefore you, is stumping up funds potentially stretching into the millions of pounds to help her son as he navigates the American courts.
The Duke of York is being sued in New York by Virginia Giuffre. He sexually abused her on three separate occasions when she was 17—in London, New York and on billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island.
The royal is now back at his 30-room mansion at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
He spent three weeks in Balmoral with the queen and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, getting the butler to not answer the door in case it was a lawyer to avoid having papers notifying him about the case.
The queen looked under the matress for some spare change shortly after the duke’s disastrous Newsnight interview, in which he claimed he was in Pizza Express at the time of the rape.
The funds will be sourced from her annual income from the Duchy of Lancaster estate which is around £23million.
Nationalised NatWest laundering millions
NatWest bank has pleaded guilty to failing to prevent alleged money laundering of nearly £400 million by one customer.
The state-backed bank, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, is the first British lender to admit such an offence.
The case was brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
It alleged the bank failed to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited £365 million in its accounts over five years, of which £264 million was in cash.
The FCA said NatWest failed to adhere to the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation in relation to Fowler Oldfield Ltd’s account between 7 November 2013 and 23 June 2016.
Fowler Oldfield was a jeweller based in Bradford.
FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster magistrates that when Fowler Oldfield was taken on as a client by NatWest, its predicted turnover was said to be £15 million per annum.
But it deposited nearly 25 times that in the space of less than five years.
She said that at its height, Fowler Oldfield deposited up to £1.8 million a day.
The court was told the “likely sentence is a very large fine”.
But the guilty plea is a clever move. It will lead to a lower fine than if it had been contested, and NatWest’s banking licence won’t be revoked.
There will probably be no action against the directors. And an organisation with a criminal record will continue to handle people’s money.
‘It’s desperate for newer colleagues. I don’t know how they manage. It’s really grim’
Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley speaks of the “grim” struggle of living on an MP’s £81,932 salary—plus all the juicy expenses
‘I’ve been dubbed ‘Special K’ since I was born… Keir… K for Keir!
Labour Party leader Special Keir Starmer is excited about his name
‘The greatest showman of British politics still has a few tricks left’
Columnist Dan Hodges still loves Boris Johnson
‘She became the star ministerial turn at the Tory Party conference’
But his paper The Daily Mail is shifting to how great Liz Truss is
‘Social media obsessed narcissist’
However, a Tory cabinet colleague’s opinion of Truss is less positve