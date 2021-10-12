Vintage rot from prince

Posh, parasitic, “eco-warrior” prince Charles has graciously revealed some of his tips for a greener life.

He suggests running Aston Martin cars on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

The out of touch royal also said in the same interview that the Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blocking roads “isn’t helpful”.

While the prince condemns XR, a new report has found an “overwhelming consensus” among the public that urgent action is needed to tackle the climate crisis. The report, which surveyed 22,000 people, found that ordinary people want measures to be put in place that far exceed what the government is doing.

Some 94 percent of those surveyed were in favour of a carbon tax on polluting manufacturing and construction businesses.

And 89 percent were in favour of raising flying costs, especially on frequent flyers.

Of course there was no option on the survey for the transformative change needed to avoid climate breakdown. But the survey indicates that people understand more radical actions must be taken.

Without extraordinary pressure, none of the politicians at Cop26 will make even the smallest moves to head off the climate crisis.

But billions of people across the globe need fundamental change.

Protests around Cop26 at the beginning of November are an opportunity to rage against a system that gives a pampered prince a platform but ignores the voices of the many.