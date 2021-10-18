Letters—‘Blackfishing’ debate exposes racism in the music industry

But she is by no means the first pop artist or influencer to do this.

The likes of the Kardashian family, Rita Ora, and Ariana Grande have all been called out before for tan that was too dark or their use of Afro wigs and braided hair.

On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss this controversy as just another Twitter outrage.

But when we look deeper at this complex discussion around blackfishing, it highlights the issue of institutionalised racism within the music industry.

It has allowed for a much-needed conversation about how often black culture is used for profit.

This happens even as the issues facing the black community are ignored.

Black Lives in Music recently conducted a study that found that 63 percent of black music artists have experienced some form of racism.

It is not surprising when for decades black artists, especially black women have highlighted how hard it is to get opportunities within the entertainment realm.

People are tired of being penalised for the darkness of their skin and the texture of their hair, while their white counterparts rise to success and popularity after donning similar styles.

Whatever your thoughts about this controversy may be, whether you think it modern-day blackface or simply just some tan, it shows racism is present in almost every facet of modern-day life.

We must continue to build the anti-racist movement far and wide.

Elizabeth Adofo-Moroney

Bermuda

BA hasn’t gone ‘woke’

You have to feel sorry for the British media. There is so much going on—fuel crisis, climate crisis, Priti Patel wanting to legalise letting migrants drown.

It must be so frustrating that they can’t report on all that because they must alert the nation to the horror of British Airways telling its flight crews to drop “ladies and gentlemen” on flights.

Instead crew must now use more gender-neutral language to replace it.

This is, apparently, another example of a treasured British institution caving into the demands of the “woke” left. LGBT+ rights campaigners have been busy demanding Gender Recognition Act reform, better trans healthcare and a conversion therapy ban.

They will probably be surprised to learn that they’d actually been campaigning for yet another deeply tedious gesture from a corporation hoping to drum up positive press.

Not that BA’s change is in and of itself bad. Language being more inclusive of non-binary people is good, obviously.

But no amount of inclusive language is going to change the fact that they laid off 10,000 people last year at the height of the pandemic.

And after years of Pride parades dominated by corporate floats and overpriced alcohol, many LGBT+ people are thoroughly fed up with pinkwashing.

Bethan Turner

Tower Hamlets