Clarks shoe workers want to give bosses the boot + Stagecoach bus battles

by Huw Williams
Issue No. 2777
Solidarity on the Clarks picket line

Solidarity on the Clarks picket line (Pic: Huw Williams)

A fantastic solidarity day took place on the Clarks workers’ picket line in Street in Somerset .

Trade unionists from around Britain joined the 100 workers from the Community union who are on all out strike.

The famous shoe company is firing and rehiring its warehouse workers and cutting their pay from £11 per hour to £9.50.

When workers told the boss they would not be able to pay their mortgages he told them to “change your lifestyle”.

Trevor Stephens, who has worked at the warehouse for 17 years, said, “Clarks are bullying us into accepting lower wages. It is destroying lives. It is destroying families.”

Equity

Clarks was taken over by private equity firm, LionRock Capital, in March

Trade union banners from the Unite and FBU unions and four different trades councils were at the solidarity day.

They included Mendip trades council which organised the event.

There was a very good delegation from Somerset County Unison branch. Labour Party banners were also evident and the South West TUC regional secretary was present .

Messages of support to Dan Francois [email protected] or 0776 0161952 and Trevor Stephens [email protected]

Workers hold up bosses at Stagecoach

Bus drivers working for Stagecoach in South Wales were set to strike over pay from Tuesday this week—and more action is planned.

Bosses have denied drivers in the Unite union at the Cwmbran, Brynmawr and Blackwood depots their demand for a pay rise to £10.50 an hour.

The company also maintained that cuts to sick pay and paid breaks—and the introduction of reduced new starter rates—would be required to achieve even a rate of £10.10 per hour.

Further strikes are scheduled for 29 and 30 October, 1 November until 6 November, 8 November, 9 November and 12 November.

Stagecoach made a profit of £58.4 million last year.

  • Around 1,000 bus drivers for Stagecoach in Manchester are set to strike over pay on Tuesday 26 October with another strike on 29 October.

News
Mon 18 Oct 2021, 17:25 BST
Issue No. 2777
