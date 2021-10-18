Escalate strikes to eat Weetabix for breakfast + Round-up

Weetabix strikers in Northamptonshire remain solid in their action against the company’s fire and rehire threats that will see some lose up to £5,000 a year.

The company is using agency staff to work around the impact of the strike. Yet the striking engineers are still having an effect.

A job that would take the engineers 30 minutes is taking the agency workers close to 12 hours.

This has slowed down and even stopped production.

But the impact of the strike is being undermined. The engineers strike for two days a week.

When they return to work, they undo the effects of their own action.

And back in work they are working harder than before with the extra load. Strikers are discussing the need to escalate the action. Meanwhile the Unite union is developing a “leverage plan”.

The key is to move to all out indefinite strike.

As soon as they do this the pressure on Weetabix will escalate massively.

Other Unite branches should also donate to back the strikers.

Cheques payable to Unite East Midlands Region. Indicate on the back of the cheque that the donation is for Weetabix Hardship Fund. Send to Finance Department Riverside Building, Friars Mill, 102 Bath Lane, Leicester, LE3 5BJ. Or pay directly to Unite East Midlands: Sort Code: 60-83-01 Account Number: 20173975. Email [email protected] with messages of support

Unite union round-up

Workers at Evonik, a Manchester chemicals site, are striking over pay. Around 25 production and warehouse operatives in the Unite union at the site want more than a below-inflation 1.5 percent pay offer.

Strikes began on Monday, and were set to continue on Saturday and Sunday as well as 12, 13 and 14 November.

The site in Clayton produces curing agents for epoxy resins, catalysts for polyurethane foam and additives used in marine, civil engineering, construction and automotive industries.

Unite union members at Goodfish in St Asaph, north Wales begin strikes on Monday over a two year pay freeze.

Over 50 workers at the plant, which makes PVC mouldings, have been affected by the freeze.

Strikes at bottle makers Alpla UK in Wigan have been postponed to allow workers to vote on an improved offer by the company. The 150 Unite union members were due to begin two months of discontinuous strikes on Wednesday.

If the offer is rejected, two 48-hour strikes scheduled for 4 and 16 November will go ahead.

Workers at Mayhew, an animal charity in north west London, are being consulted on whether to hold an industrial action ballot with the option to strike.

Unite union members say that bosses’ plans could lead to a 40 percent reduction in vet nurses, a 50 percent cut in cleaning hours and 75 percent cut in reception staff.

Strikes planned for the Manchester Metrolink tram system have been called off after workers accepted an improved pay offer.

It is for 3 percent backdated to January 2021 and a further three per cent or the RPI inflation rate, whichever is the higher, from January 2022.

That’s better than the original, but this year’s deal is lower than inflation.