The Dale Farm Traveller evictions—a decade on

In October 2011, there were brutal scenes as police evicted Travellers from their homes in Dale Farm in Essex which was Europe’s largest traveller site.

Several Travellers were injured during the raid, including one woman whose back was fractured.

Authorities cut the site’s electricity, even though several residents relied on breathing machines.

Police used Tasers on unarmed protesters at the site. The ­brutality of the eviction was a stark signal of the shocking level of racism that Travellers face in Britain today.

Basildon council refused to tell Travellers when the eviction would begin.

The first they knew of it was when scores of armed riot police stormed the site early on Wednesday morning.

Some 86 Travellers’ homes were destroyed, which caused Travellers to shift back into trailer caravans and move onto their private access road.

Dale Farm eviction pushed families onto a toxic wasteland. At the cost of some £10 million or more, the intended outcome was never achieved.

Futile

On 27 October, we will be gathering at Dale Farm to celebrate Traveller survival and to protest against the Tories’ police bill.

We will also call for the release of Charlie Anderson, sent to prison for seven months for the “crime” of living on his own land at nearby Hovefields, Wickford.

We are expecting members of Momentum from Colchester and ­elsewhere in support of the Drive2Survive campaign led by Jake Bowers and Sherrie Smith.

The event aims to remind people of the futile and destructive nature of the attempted “clearing” of the Dale Farm estate ten years ago.

‘Where I lived is now a rat’s swimming pool’