Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Scottish care workers protest for £15 an hour + Veolia Sheffield + Derbyshire Dales bins + London Elizabeth hotel

Issue No. 2778
Protesting outside the Scottish parliament

Protesting outside the Scottish parliament (Pic: GMB Scotland)

Care workers and the GMB union rallied outside the Scottish Parliament last Saturday to call for a £15 an hour minimum wage.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf earlier this month announced a pay rise for care staff, but only to a minimum of £10.02 an hour.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith told protesters that care workers would “summon the spirit of the Glasgow women’s strike”. This battle in 2018 ended in big payouts after years of underpaying female workers.

  • Refuse collectors in Sheffield, who are outsourced to Veolia, will strike from 1 November after the company offered a below-inflation pay rise.

The GMB union members have also seen constant attacks on their terms and conditions for years.

Over 80 percent of workers voted for strikes.

Further strike dates are planned throughout November.

The members of the GMB union who are outsourced to Serco are demanding a pay rise and more respect from management.

  • Cleaners at the London Elizabeth Hotel have won back £4,733 furlough payments that were withheld from them by outsourcer Pridegreen.

The IWGB union members have fought a lively campaign.

Mildre, a cleaner at London Elizabeth said, “We’ve had to fight every day to get them to pay our wages. Only the protest finally forced them to keep their word.”

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 25 Oct 2021, 17:30 BST
Issue No. 2778
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.