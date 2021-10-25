Debates at Unite union policy conference point to coming tests for Sharon Graham

The Unite union’s policy conference took place last week in Liverpool with around 800 delegates physically attending while others opted to take part online.

The conference came just a few weeks after the election of Sharon Graham as Unite general secretary. Graham laid out a clear vision to delegates that took up the themes of her election campaign.

She stressed that the union’s priority had to be to “create more power in the workplace” in the facing of a growing onslaught from the Tories and employers.

She briefly dismissed any reliance on the Labour Party to defend workers, saying “Labour is not stepping up to the plate”. At the centre of Graham’s plan is the creation of “industrial combines”. This involves bringing together workplace reps across each industrial sector to share experiences and develop strategies.

Graham also linked this approach to the fight for equality.

She suggested that black and ethnic minority reps, for example, in leading firms with large concentrations of such workers could be brought together.

They could then develop industrial bargaining plans that address inequalities at work, such as the race pay gap.

The emphasis on establishing industrial structures through combines rather than relying on Unite’s existing regional and local structures has ruffled some feathers in the union.

The key is that such combines must not simply become yet another round of routine meetings but rather launch pads for action.

One good sign in the run up to the conference came from a meeting of around 100 truck driver and warehousing reps.

It put out a call for a coordinated lunch break by HGV drivers and others on 1 November. How seriously the union pushes this will be one test of the new direction.

Another will be whether fights over fire and rehire, such as the current strikes by Weetabix engineers, are escalated urgently. Will the aim be complete victory, or just replacing employer imposed attacks with union negotiated partial concessions?

The conference also debated climate change, and passed unanimously a motion backing the Cop26 protests.

Another motion passed rightly arguing for a just transition to a decarbonised economy that defends jobs.

But it also included support for false solutions such as carbon capture and storage technologies, and nuclear power.

A contested debate ended with the conference voting to support calls for proportional representation for parliamentary elections.