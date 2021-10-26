Scunthorpe scaffolders need to break deadlock

Striking scaffolders at British Steel in Scunthorpe, South Yorkshire, have said they want to escalate action after 19 days of strikes over pay.

The strikers, who work for contractor Actavo, are fighting for rates of pay in line with the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry.

Unite union officials are in talks with Actavo management.

One worker expressed his anger at not having had a pay rise in over ten years.

He said they’d worked through the pandemic and got no acknowledgement from management for the risks involved.

Another worker said, “We have a march every Monday, but we need to march every day. We need to fight Actavo.”

Workers said they are disappointed seeing other scaffolders from other companies crossing the picket line.

And they are disheartened to see other Unite union members do the same.

The workers were set to have an open meeting as Socialist Worker went to press to discuss next moves to put to Unite.