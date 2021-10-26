Reports round-up: Protest for Julian Assange

Logistics drivers ballot at Jaguar...

Some 2,000 DHL logistics workers who deliver components at Jaguar Land Rover are being balloted for strikes after receiving no pay rise since 2018.

Strikes could hit sites in the Midlands and the north, such as Castle Bromwich, Halewood, Hams Hall, Midpoints Tyrefort and Solihull.

DHL offered 1.75 percent to cover two and a half years from 2020. Talks with bosses began last Wednesday.

The Unite union says DHL accepted about £95 million in furlough cash and makes global profits of £1.2 billion. The ballot closes on Monday 15 November.

..and at Mini, Oxford, too

Workers at the Mini car factory in Oxford have voted to strike for six days over pay.

Large goods vehicles drivers employed by Imperial Logistics International (UK) voted by 94 percent to strike for 24 hours on 9 November and 17 November.

They are set to be followed by 48-hour strikes beginning on 23 and 30 November.

Bosses offered the Unite union members a pay rise that is £2 less than the hourly rate paid to those employed on an agency basis.

More than 70 drivers are needed for production, but the firm only has 15 with the rest of the work subcontracted out.

Put pay back at pole position

Scaffolders employed by Altrad at the Mitsubishi Chemicals plant in Billingham, Teesside, are set to strike in November and December.

Scaffolders’ pay at the plant is £12.36 an hour, despite the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry rate of £17.45.

Around 25 Unite union members, including scaffolders, insulation and painters voted unanimously to strike. They are set to strike for 19 days between 4 November and 4 December

March for early years funding

Over 200 people marched to Downing Street in central London last week to demand proper funding for maintained nursery schools.

Three more of these vital early years settings were lost at the end of the summer term.

Many more are now in deficit, and facing cuts, restructuring and a very precarious future.

Workers, unions, families, early years organisations and MPs all joined the march.

If we don’t get the funding we urgently need, more action and solidarity will be essential.

Michaela Loebner