Workers escalate strikes at Serco Sandwell

Refuse workers in Sandwell in the West Midlands are escalating their action and plan to strike for 12 days in November, December and January.

Strikers picketed in huge numbers last week, in their dispute with outsourcer Serco.

This was their fourth strike day in as many weeks.

Serco is Sandwell’s ­current provider of the waste ­disposal and street cleaning operation.

The strikes are the result of the failure by Serco to address long-running issues over, inadequate PPE, ­outdated equipment and pay.

Significantly, ­benchmarking has shown Serco’s Sandwell workers are paid some £6,000 a year less than workers in other areas.

On top of this, workers say there is a history at the site of management intimidation.

They add Serco does not deal properly with the ­management culprits, and the bullies are still in post. A small number of workers ­represented by Unite and Unison have not been balloted to join the strike.

Strikers called on them to respect picket lines.

Banners

The strikers, all GMB union members, were supported on the picket by union banners from Dudley and Walsall.

The picket was also joined by GMB members from Brighton bringing solidarity from their recent victory and echoing the demand for all public services to be brought back under council control.

A solidarity selfie of the picket was sent to fellow workers in Glasgow.

“What’s being perpetrated here is nothing less than corporate robbery,” said one striker.

“It’s high time all these ­services were back under council control. We’ve asked the council to take action on many occasions and it is sad that there is no response from the Labour-led authority.”

Strikers are clear they will continue to escalate action until their demands are met.

Planned strike days are 15 and 16 November 24 and 25 November, 20, 21, 22 and 23 December, 4, 5, 6 and 7 January.

, outsourced to Serco, have accepted a new offer. The GMB union members struck recently. The GMB said it was a victory but did not give details of the deal. A strike by bin workers in Sheffield set for this week has been suspended to allow GMB union members to vote on a new offer.

The workers are employed by outsourcer Veolia.

The proposed two-year deal would see a 3 percent increase for year one and a further 3 ­percent for year two.

As the GMB rightly points out, for example in the NHS, 3 percent is below inflation and therefore a pay cut. Workers should reject the deal.