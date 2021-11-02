Causalised workers at Royal College of Art defy bosses’ tactics

Workers at the Royal College of Art (RCA) began their third week of strikes on Monday over casualisation and unsafe workloads.

Despite the university being considered prestigious, over 90 percent of staff are employed on casual contracts.

University management has engaged in dirty tactics to undermine the strike.

This included emailing Labour MP John McDonnell to assure him that staff had been handed “amazing offers” before he was set to speak at a strike rally.

Workers are set to take to picket lines once again on 19 November.

Strikers have held a series of powerful “teach outs”.

Join picket lines at RCA Kensington, Jay Mews, London, SW7 2EU

Push for action after ‘four fights’ and pension ballots

UCU union members across Britain were in the last few days of strike ballots this week.

The first is around pensions and the second is over equal pay, casual contracts, workload, and a real terms pay rise.

This second strand is often dubbed the “four fights”. The ballots are dis‑aggregated, so institutions where the result meets the thresholds set by the Tory anti-union laws will be able to strike lawfully.

The reality of the low wages that a largely casualised workforce was revealed this week when a lecturer and PhD student Aimee Le revealed she’d live in a tent for two years while teaching.

The ballots were set to close on Wednesday of this week.