Tories do nothing as Covid cases soar

Pagel added, “Rising cases recently suggest that deaths will keep rising. I do not think the current level of deaths is acceptable.”

And the government’s official Sage scientists’ group says that the “very high prevalence in schools combined with partly-vaccinated 12 to 16-year-olds in a highly mixing population” makes a vaccine-resistant mutation of the virus more likely.

Sage also said England’s current R number—which indicates how many people someone with coronavirus will infect—could rise to 2.3 if people make a “complete return to pre-pandemic behaviour”.

But this is precisely what the government has encouraged since 17 July or “freedom day”.