SWP replies to Woman’s Place UK

The Socialist Workers Party has responded to criticism from Woman’s Place UK (WPUK) over a recent protest.

In a statement the party makes clear that it stands with the oppressed and unequivocally says, “Trans women are women,” and, “Trans men are men.”

It adds that the SWP did not organise or encourage the protest outside the Woman’s Place UK meeting in London on Wednesday 27 October.

If goes on to say, “We understand that two people in a video of the protest are SWP members, who took part as individuals. One of those individuals uses unacceptable sexist language and behaviour towards a woman involved in the WPUK meeting.

“The party will investigate this in accordance with our procedures.”