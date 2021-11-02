Royal family’s sick lies

To the heartbreak of royalists, the queen didn’t make it to the Cop26 conference.

The monarch has been told to rest. A life of heavy duties, ribbon cutting and carrying the weight of the bloody British Empire, has taken its toll.

The green prince Charles dutifully stepped up. Charles, “who has long been a champion of environmental causes”, declared war on climate change. In the last five years Charles has accumulated the most air miles in his family. He even flew to Cop26 on a private jet.

Another royal is making headlines again—paedophile prince Andrew. The sweatless prince has rebutted a claim against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who he sexually abused while she was 17.

Andrew was introduced to Giuffre by his friend, convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre is now suing the prince in the United States. Yet Andrew has called Giuffre’s accusations “baseless”. He claims she is motivated by greed, has changed her story to seek a “payday” and is trying to “milk the publicity”.

Disgustingly, Andrew has also accused his victim of recruiting girls for Epstein’s trafficking ring.

The prince, whose legal fees are paid by the queen, has “absolutely and categorically” denied having sex with Giuffre. Previous defences include eating at a Pizza Express in Woking at a key moment.

It’s time for the sickening royal family to be banished into oblivion for good.