Portuguese left government falls after it fails the working class

Portugal is heading for new general elections after the Socialist prime minister, Antonio Costa, saw his 2022 Budget rejected by his parliamentary partners.

These are the anti-capitalist Bloco de Esquerda (BE, Left Bloc) and the Democratic Unitary Coalition (CDU), made up of the Communist Party (PCP) and the Greens.

They accuse Costa of having moved rightwards to satisfy the European Commission.

Costa’s government has been hailed by some on the left as a positive example compared to the failures of Syriza, Podemos and Jeremy Corbyn.

Even the Financial Times devoted an extensive in-depth analysis to the country in its “Big Read” section with the title “Portugal: a European path out of austerity?” It praised the government’s ability to clean up public accounts and maintain social cohesion.

But the left coalition has been breaking up. A study in 2019 of parliamentary votes showed the Socialist Party (SP) voted more often with the right than with its supposed allies.

Costa came to office at the end of 2015 pledged to reverse the austerity imposed by previous right wing governments at the behest of the troika of the he European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Sackings

But through all his years in office Costa has not touched the labour reform implemented during the troika period. This made sackings easier and increased job insecurity.

Average salaries are around £700 per month for permanent jobs. For the much more typical temporary contracts they are closer to £630 per month. That is practically the same as the monthly rent for a one-bedroom flat in Lisbon or Porto.

Since 2018, strikes and protests have become part of the landscape and some—such as those in schools and hospitals—are now a permanent part of life of the country. They have the same demands—better pay and more staff.

Strikes grew among workers in transport, the underground, airlines, petrol tanker drivers and A&E staff. In some cases, the government responded by mobilising the army. In others it intervened to impede the right to strike.

And 2021 is closing, following the pandemic, with 72,000 more unemployed, the majority coming from layoffs in large companies such as the TAP airline, Efacec or Banco Santander.

Punishment

So it wasn’t surprising that local elections this September not only brought greater losses than expected for the SP, but also a severe punishment for the left—the PCP and BE— that supported them for the last six years.

Although the SP won these elections overall it lost power in the biggest cities—Lisbon, Coimbra, Funchal, Porto and Braga. It lost 250,000 votes compared to 2017.

The Communists had one of their worst election results ever. Meanwhile, BE lost 20 percent compared to 2017.

After the bad electoral results, and to calm internal discontent, the Communist leadership decided to follow BE’s example and immediately end its support for the Socialist government in order to move back into opposition.

But what stands out is that PCP and BE, who so much insisted on the threat from the right to justify their support for six previous state budgets presented by the SP, now criticise the 2022 budget, which is not that different from the previous ones.

Now that both the PCP and the BE have decided to break their ties with the PS government, it is a good time to remind ourselves of what these years of collaboration with the PS have really meant.

They are years in which the left have limited itself to proposing mere adjustments to government measures.

It is thus high time for the anti-capitalist left to take its own path. If these two parties have been able to collaborate in maintaining a Socialist government, they should also be able to work together to push forward a left-wing alternative based on mobilisation, an alternative that fights for a structural transformation of the country.