Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Weetabix engineers step up fight—but more needed to win

by Isabel Ringrose
Issue No. 2780
Weetabix engineers on the picket line

Weetabix engineers on the picket line (Pic: Unite East Midlands)

Weetabix strikers escalated their strikes to four days a week from Monday.

The 80 engineers and members of Unite union are fighting against fire and rehire plans at factories in Kettering and Corby, Northamptonshire. New contracts not only mean worse shift patterns, but for some up to £5,000 less a year.

The workers had been striking for 48 hours a week since September.

Bosses brought in agency workers to scab on the strike. But strikers found that after every two-day strike, they spent the rest of the week catching up on the work that didn’t get done.

The escalation is an important step. The strike is an important early test for Unite’s new general secretary Sharon Graham.

She has made it a high profile dispute in the union’s campaign against fire and rehire.

Victory would show that fire and rehire can be resisted—and beaten.

Debates at Unite union policy conference point to coming tests for Sharon Graham
Debates at Unite union policy conference point to coming tests for Sharon Graham
  Read More

So far Unite has waged a “leverage campaign” alongside the strike, with protests outside supermarkets targeting Weetabix.

This helps to build awareness and support for the strike—but it is not enough to win.

Strikers and Unite must consider further escalation. The best way to win would be an all-out, seven days a week, strike.

Now, the strikers need more donations and solidarity to fight for as long as is necessary. Unite should also look for ways to draw other workers at the plant into the dispute.

It should call members to mass protests and pickets at the gates. The beginning of the escalated action on Monday should have been an ­opportunity to do this.

Unite’s priority has to be winning this strike in the battle against fire and rehire.

Sharon Graham’s first big campaign since becoming general secretary should reflect all the promises she made during the election.

Donate to Unite East Midlands. Sort code: 60-83-01 Account number 20173975. Email messages of support to [email protected]

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 9 Nov 2021, 11:40 GMT
Issue No. 2780
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.