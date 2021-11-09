Reports round-up: Clarks strike needs support

An all-out strike by 100 Clarks warehouse workers in Street, in Somerset, against a vicious fire and rehire attack is now approaching its sixth week.

Among many other reductions in pay and conditions, bosses at private equity company Lion Rock Capital are slashing basic pay from £11.16 an hour to £9.50.

They boasted that £9.50 was a “significant compromise” from their original plan to impose the minimum wage of £8.92. But the minimum wage is now due to rise to—guess what—£9.50 an hour.

The strikers urgently need more support from trades councils, trade unions and trade union branches urgently—with donations to the strike fund and visits to the picket line.

Send messages of support to Donate to the strike fund using reference Clarks Strike Pay Account Name: Community Account number: 34042733 Sort code: 60-83-01.Send messages of support to [email protected] Join the solidarity march and rally, 11am, Sat Nov 13, Westway Warehouse, Westway, Street, Somerset, BA16 0LN

Protest and strike for NEU rep

Workers at Oaks Park Secondary school in Redbridge, east London, began another 12 days of strikes on Tuesday of last week.

Strikers are determined not to give into the bullying head and the victimisation of their NEU union rep.

Workers have organised a day of action on Monday of next week.

Every education worker knows that intimidation and even fear exists in many of our schools. The campaign has taken the issue to the council and held lively protests at the town hall.

The Labour-run council has so far taken the head’s side.

Miriam Scharf

Protest at London City Hall, Mon 15 Nov, 5.30pm, SE1 2AA