Can Johnson escape another scandal?

It’s undeniable that British politics is institutionally corrupt.

The most visible form is how ex-ministers and senior civil servants seek to cash in on their experience and connections when they leave government.

It is engaging in this practice that has been the undoing for the wretched Owen Paterson. The collapse of the dodgy financial firm Greensill Capital exposed the greed, not just of ex-prime minister David Cameron, but of retired officials who stuck their snouts in the trough.