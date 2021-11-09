Tear down the borders

Refugees trapped at the Polish-Belarusian border in eastern Europe are being used as weapons by two states with reactionary governments.

Poland is blocking people from entering the country, while Belarus wants to push out migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Around 1,000 were taken to the Polish border on Monday—and then not allowed back into Belarus. Thousands of refugees and migrants have been stuck in freezing conditions in the surrounding forests without food or shelter since October.

Poland claims an “armed” mass of refugees is building at the border. The reality is barbed wire fences and tooled-up troops ready to repel refugees. Lithuania, meanwhile, said it was moving additional troops to its border with Belarus.

Refugees mainly coming from Iran, Syria and Iraq are vilified. But it’s not just in eastern Europe that this is happening.

In Britain home secretary Priti Patel is set on keeping all refugees out, even at the cost of drownings.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Belarus. She said the use “of migrants for political purposes is unacceptable”. But that’s what every government in Europe does.

Our solidarity is with the refugees in Belarus, northern France and everywhere else in the world. Let’s hope they can tear down the barriers governments build to keep them out.

Borders across Europe and in Britain must go.