Refugees are the real victims of Priti Patel’s border plans

As home secretary Priti Patel’s plans to stop migrants from crossing the Channel intensify, unions say they will act.

Under Patel’s new rules, guards will intercept and send boats back to France.

The PCS union, which organises workers in the Border Force, says it will launch a legal challenge and could call strikes against the plans. It says Patel’s orders could expose border guards to legal challenges and put a strain on their mental health.

Kevin Mills of the PCS said, “If someone dies, it won’t be Priti Patel taking the body out of the water. And to say that the officers concerned won’t be prosecuted does not help our members’ mental health.”

The real victims of the Tories’ borders are the refugees forced to attempt Channel crossings.

A daily record of 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel on Thursday of last week. Three people were feared lost at sea after two kayaks were found off the coast of Calais, following a spate of deaths and disappearances.

Unions should fight to end all the border controls—not just those that damage its members’ conditions.