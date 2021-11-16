Reports round-up: Caledonian sleeper strikers boosted after Cop

Caledonian Sleeper train staff will continue their long running dispute after escalating action to disrupt the Cop26 climate conference.

Workers who are in the RMT union planned to strike on Friday and Saturday this week in a fight for pay and conditions.

Private operator Serco, has offered workers a 1.4 percent pay rise—way below inflation.

Recent pickets in Glasgow were well attended and joined by climate campaigners and Jeremy Corbyn MP.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said, “There can be no climate justice without workplace justice.”

Strong action can stop academisation

Workers At St Matthew’s Church of England Primary School in Preston, Lancashire, are opposing plans to join the Cidari academy trust, managed by the Diocese of Blackburn.

Members of the NEU union voted unanimously on a nearly 80 percent turnout to oppose the academisation.

More than 40 of them signed a letter insisting that the plans are not a “done deal.”

The NEU will ballot for industrial action.

Tram strike lined up in Nottingham

Nottingham tram network workers in the GMB union have announced a second strike day against unfair pay practices.

Workers employed by Nottingham Trams Limited returned an overwhelming mandate to strike across all lines and depots on Tuesday of next week.

Messages of support to Finbar Bowie at GMB Midland & East Coast on 07850 857553.

Paramedics up in arms over soldiers

Ambulance workers in the GMB union in Wales have launched a dispute with the Welsh Ambulance Service over unqualified military “help”.

The union is citing management “bullying and harassment”. Trained ambulance crews have been split up as untrained military personnel are used to try and plug gaps in the service.

Fightback coming at Onward Housing

Some 230 workers at Onward Housing and Hyndburn Home Repairs Ltd are balloting for strikes over pay.

The housing association is based across the north west of England in Accrington, Bolton, Manchester, Liverpool, Runcorn and Stockport. Unite union members have been offered a 1 percent pay rise.