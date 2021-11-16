Big march backs Clarks fire and rehire fightback + round-up

Around 400 people joined a march through Street in Somerset last Saturday in support of the striking Clarks shoe warehouse workers.

It was the biggest demo the village has ever seen. Delegations of local trade unionists joined strikers and their families.

The workers, in the Community union, face a brutal fire and rehire assault by the firm’s private equity owners.

The local CWU union has said Royal Mail lorry drivers are refusing to cross picket lines. And it has given £5,000 to the strike.

Further solidarity action is now planned in support of the all-out strike.

Friday of this week, 19 November, was set to see the third Mendip TUC “Solidarity Hours Session” from 12 noon to 3pm. This will take place on the Clarks picket line at Westway.

Strike fund donations: Name: Community Ref: Clarks Strike Pay; account number 34042733, sort code 60-83-01

Cheques made out to Community Clarks Strike Fund and send to: Finance Dept; Community, 465 Caledonian Rd, London, N7 9GX

Facebook support page at bit.ly/ClarksStrike

Strike early for Christmas at B&Q and DHL

Workers at DIY store B&Q’s Worksop distribution centre will strike this month over victimisation of union reps and pay.

The warehouse distributes stock nationally.

Two weekly cycles of seven day strikes, followed by a seven day overtime ban, will begin on 28 November and continue until 20 February.

Around 140 DHL lorry drivers who deliver for Sainsbury’s across the south west of England could strike over pay.

Drivers have been offered a 3 percent increase over an 18 month period. Ballots opened on 11 November and close on 25 November.

If the workers vote for strikes, action could begin as early as the second week of December, causing considerable disruption to Christmas supplies.

It is one of several drivers’ disputes brewing.

Tide of revolt at water firm

Around 70 people joined a protest in Worthing last Saturday against the premeditated release of millions of tons of sewage by Southern Water. It was called by Sussex Coast Unite Community branch.

Protesters gathered outside the water company’s offices demanding that it be re-nationalised.

The protest was supported by the direct action group Extinction Rebellion and Labour Party activists, as well as residents from the affected areas.

Supporters came from as far afield as Hastings and Southampton to express their disgust at the cynical behaviour of the company.

They argued the firm puts profits for the shareholders above the interests of the local inhabitants.

And they wanted it back in democratic public control.

Steve Guy