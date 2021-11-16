Unite fights to beat the Tories

The Tories are in a deep political crisis. Even Boris Johnson’s own backbenchers are worried he might lose them the next election.

People are rightly angry at the underfunding of the NHS, high levels of Covid-19 infections and the exposure of Tory corruption.

Labour has even overtaken the Tories in the polls for the first time since January—the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But nobody should pretend this has anything to do with Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Just 26 percent of people believe Boris Johnson would make the best prime minister—but with Starmer trailing on 25 percent.

Weakness

And 34 percent of voters believe neither of these would be a good fit. The point now is to use the Tories’ present weakness and force them out.

Many activists will have felt angry after the appalling outcome of the Cop26 conference.

We need to maintain and massively build a militant movement against climate change. But that fight will be strengthened if there is also a struggle over all the other issues that face working class people.

It’s good to fight over the NHS, fire and rehire,https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/51469/Whats+behind+the+surge+in+fire+and+rehire+attacks anti-racism and climate change.

It’s better if we battle on all those issues—and unite them behind a socialist politics that offers an alternative to the rotten system we live under.

The Tories have to go, and we can’t wait for Labour.