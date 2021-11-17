Inside the world’s youth-led revolts

Dear Future Children follows the lives and stories of three young activists from around the world.

Reyan, 23, is a Chilean activist involved in the anti‑corruption street protests. Hilda 22, is a climate activist in Uganda. And Pepper, 22, is a democracy campaigner from Hong Kong.

Each young woman grapples with the struggles of growing up under repression and capitalism while fighting for change.

The title itself “Dear Future Children” is the introduction to a letter that the activists want to deliver to the future generations. They want to make an honest account of their success, struggles and motivations.

The filmmakers themselves are passionate about the film and the stories being told. Director Franz Bohm from Germany is himself 25, and the rest of the crew are a similar age.

It’s rare for young filmmakers to achieve such a powerful and moving piece of art—as well as to film and distribute it across the world on a crowdfunded budget.

I was struck by the impressive images in the film. It captures the emotion of the film’s subjects, and gives intimate insights into their lives and motivations.

The sound design shifts effortlessly between poignant silences and overwhelming sounds of collective action.

Both Reyan and Pepper want to change the world so that their future children can grow up in a world of better opportunities. Hilda wants to protect her local community who are on the sharp end of climate change.

All three of them are inspiring and show that every form of resistance makes a difference.

Dear Future Children gives us a wider view of activism across the world and inspires hope for future generations.

The filmmakers have done a brilliant job at capturing the vibrancy of activism—and the very real danger these young people face every day.

It’s a powerful insight into the world of resistance.