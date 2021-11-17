Socialist Worker
Get behind the university workers’ strikes

UCU union members demand an end to the gender pay gap during a previous strike (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Thousands of workers at 58 universities across Britain are to strike for three days from Wednesday 1 December to Friday 3 December. It’s an important battle that needs full support and solidarity.

The scale and content of the action were made possible only by a rank and file revolt against the UCU union’s leaders. This has to go much further.

Workers are battling in two linked disputes. One is against huge cuts of 35 percent to guaranteed pensions. These are based on outlandishly pessimistic figures about future funding for the scheme.

Even the Financial Times newspaper’s impeccably mainstream chief economics commentator Martin Wolf backs the workers’ case. He says they are “the victims of unduly risk-averse decision making at the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), under the influence of misconceived regulation”. 

Wolf adds, “The USS is a large funded scheme, with 476,000 members and £82.2 billion in assets. Universities are also more or less immortal institutions. If they cannot afford the benefits promised in their scheme, nobody can, apart perhaps from the government.”

The other dispute is over what’s known as the four fights—better pay, reduced ­workload, opposition to casualisation, and closing the disability, gender and ethnic pay gaps.

Pay has fallen by 20 percent in real terms after 12 years of below-inflation pay offers. A third of academic staff are on insecure contracts and the gender pay gap is 15 percent. 

Each university’s strike vote was counted separately. Those who did not reach the turnout threshold laid down in the anti-union laws will be reballoted so they have a chance to join the next round of strikes in 2022.

When the strike votes were first announced, UCU union general secretary Jo Grady put forward a wholly inadequate response. She proposed that there be just one day of strike over each dispute before Christmas. This was token action and would also have acted to separate—and potentially to divide—the two.

Reacted 

Ordinary UCU members reacted angrily. Representatives to Branch Delegate Meetings on Friday of last week overwhelmingly rejected Grady’s plan. Subsequently, the union’s higher education committee (HEC) had to come up with a revised plan.

The UCU Left organisation, which Socialist Worker supports, said the HEC “had to respond to a wholesale rejection of the proposals set out by the general secretary”. “It heard the opposition to decoupling the disputes expressed by branches,” it said.

And UCU Left added that now the strike days “will be joint strikes for both disputes”. “This is the only way to unite pre-92 with post-92 branches, and branches with a mandate in one dispute with those with a mandate in the other.”

It’s good there are more strikes and united strikes. But the union leaders’ new strategy is only the barest reflection of the mood to fight. They should have called at least five days of strikes before Christmas.

And it’s not clear from the UCU statement when the reballots will take place. Grady speaks ominously of branches that win a mandate in reballots being able to join the action “in the spring”. That seems very late if there are to be speedy reballots.

UCU members have to make sure the December strikes are a big success. There need to be big pickets and a real attempt to close down the universities that have been called out.

Those that have not yet won a ballot should visit local striking ones to show support. And other trade unionists should also go to picket lines.  

The NUS students’ union says it backs the strikes. Its national president, Larissa Kennedy, said, “Students have a rich history of standing shoulder to shoulder with university staff, who have seen their pensions, pay and conditions slashed in recent years. 

“With vice chancellors' average total pay packets rising to £269,000 per year, it's clear employers can afford to resolve their dispute.

“The onus for minimising disruption for students lies with university bosses.”

Students should mobilise for the pickets alongside the striking workers.

And a key task for UCU members is to build the rank and file networks that can shape the dispute and press for urgently-needed escalation.

If it is left to the foot-dragging union leaders the dispute will be taken to a dead end.

Where are the strikes? 

Here are the universities that will strike 1-3 December.

  1. Aston University
  2. Birkbeck, University of London
  3. Courtauld Institute of Art
  4. Durham University
  5. Edinburgh Napier University
  6. Glasgow School of Art
  7. Goldsmiths, University of London
  8. Greenwich University
  9. Heriot-Watt University
  10. Imperial College London
  11. Institute of Development Studies
  12. Keele University
  13. King's College London
  14. Kingston University
  15. Liverpool Hope University
  16. London School of Economics
  17. London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
  18. Loughborough University
  19. Manchester Metropolitan University
  20. Open University
  21. Queen Margaret University
  22. Queens University Belfast
  23. Roehampton University
  24. Royal College of Art
  25. Royal Holloway, University of London
  26. Royal Northern College of Music
  27. SOAS, University of London
  28. Sheffield Hallam University
  29. The University of Birmingham
  30. The University of Dundee
  31. The University of Kent
  32. The University of Leeds
  33. The University of Manchester
  34. The University of Northampton
  35. The University of Nottingham
  36. The University of Salford
  37. The University of Sheffield
  38. The University of Stirling
  39. University College London
  40. University of Bath
  41. University of Bradford
  42. University of Brighton
  43. University of Bristol
  44. University of Cambridge
  45. University of Central Lancashire
  46. University of Chester
  47. University of Edinburgh
  48. University of Essex
  49. University of Glasgow
  50. University of Lancaster
  51. University of Leicester
  52. University of Liverpool
  53. University of Reading
  54. University of St Andrews
  55. University of Sussex
  56. University of Ulster
  57. University of York
  58. University of the Arts London
This list is adapted from bit.ly/UCUstrikes1221

