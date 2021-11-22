Socialist Worker
Taking a stand against sexist violence in Turkey

Issue No. 2782
Ipek Bozkurt

In Turkey, the number of femicides and domestic violence victims is rising and women are fighting back.

Dying to Divorce follows Ipek Bozkurt, a lawyer, who works with activists to get justice for survivors of assaults.

Ipek must fight not only against a legal system, which regularly gives light sentences to male perpetrators, but also an increasingly repressive government.

After an attempted coup, there is an unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices leaving Ipek, like thousands of other lawyers, fearing imprisonment.

Filmed over five years, Dying to Divorce takes viewers into the heart of Turkey’s gender-based violence crisis and political events that have severely eroded democratic freedoms.

The film has been entered to the Oscars for Best International Feature Film.

Go to dyingtodivorce.com for listings

Mon 22 Nov 2021, 09:31 GMT
