Severn Trent water protest + DHL + Round up

Now unite the fights at DHL

Around 90 DHL drivers and warehouse workers based in Bellshill near Glasgow are set to strike over pay and working conditions.

Unite union members rejected an initial offer of 9 percent over two years because it did nothing to tackle low pay.

The majority of workers are on £12.50 an hour.

Workers also threw out a slightly improved offer. They voted 88 percent to reject on a 95 percent turnout.

Meanwhile around 140 DHL lorry drivers who deliver for Sainsbury’s across the south west of England could strike over pay.

Drivers have been offered a 3 percent increase over an 18 month period.

Ballots were set to close this week.

If the workers vote for strikes, action could begin as early as the second week of December, causing considerable disruption to Christmas supplies.

Pay cut pong at scent firm

Workers at International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) in Haverhill, Suffolk as workers are voting on strikes over pay for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Bosses offered the 100 workers in the Unite union at the Duddery Hill site just a 1.8 percent rise.

In February this year, IFF became part of the DuPont empire.

Unite regional officer Roger Dillon said, “Industrial relations at this firm dedicated to producing lovely tastes and smells, quite frankly, give off a bad odour.”

The ballot runs until 11 December.

Workers in the Unite union at dumper truck maker Thwaites in Leamington Spa are voting on whether to strike over pay.

Bosses have offered a below-inflation 3 percent rise for this year.

Workers at hospitals in Berkshire are preparing for strikes after a reorganisation that will leave them worse off.

Five days of action are set to hit four hospitals next week.

Bosses of NHS Property Services want to change job specifications and weaken links to NHS rates of pay.

The workers involved are in housekeeping, cleaning, catering and car parking services that have all recently been privatised.

Strikes are set to take place at the King Edward VII hospital in Windsor, Wokingham hospital, Upton hospital in Slough and St Marks hospital in Maidenhead.

GMB union organiser Asia Allison, said the workers “feel abandoned by the Trust”.

“Now they face having their NHS terms and conditions changed by NHS Property services.”

Workers at Panasonic at Pontprennau, Cardiff, began strikes on Tuesday this week over pay. The members of the GMB union are also due to strike on the next two Tuesdays.

The dispute arose after the company failed to offer a substantial pay increase for 2021, after workers accepted a pay freeze last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers overwhelmingly rejected the company’s initial 1 percent offer.

Around 300 workers at Ponticelli UK Ltd and Semco Maritime Ltd have voted in favour of strikes over cuts to terms and conditions.

The Unite union’s Ponticelli UK Ltd members voted to strike action by 94 percent. Those at Semco Maritime Ltd backed action by 90 percent.

These workers are on the Total Energies contract in the North Sea.

Unite regional officer, John Boland said, “Unite members are beyond angry and frustrated.

“We now see that Unite was right when we raised concerns about these two companies.

“The only way our members can stop these attacks is to fight them.”

Goldsmiths workers want to stop all redundancies

Workers at Goldsmiths university in south London began a bold 15 days of strikes on Tuesday of this week.

They were set to begin their strike with a rally outside the university as Socialist Worker went to press.

University bosses want to sack 20 academics from the English, Creative Writing and History department, along with 32 professional service staff.

Strikers—members of the UCU union—say they won’t stop fighting until all redundancies have been cancelled.

This round of strikes is set to end on Monday 13 December.