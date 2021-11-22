Victory for Sage care home workers

Workers at the Sage care home in north London have won a pay rise after striking and waging a high profile campaign for more than a year.

The members of the UVW union, who work in care, domestic and maintenance will now earn the London living wage. This means their pay will rise by 11 percent.

On hearing the news, Bile, senior care worker at Sage and UVW executive committee member, said, “We went above and beyond to stand for what we deserve. We know that none of us acting alone can achieve success and we understand that there is still a way to go.

"We need to correct the legacy of past injustice and insist upon the will to change. Let there be work, bread, water, and water for all.”

The dispute began in March 2020. At one point during the height of the Covid pandemic, workers were forced to make their own PPE.

This is a victory for a group of mainly immigrant and black and Asain workers, but they know that the fight is not over.

One of strikers’ main concerns, when Socialist Worker spoke to them on picket lines, was understaffing and conditions. Workers must continue to fight for these issues.

After the pay rise was announced care worker Julia said, “We held picket lines, distributed thousands of leaflets to the local community. Some 70,000 people signed our petitions. Members of Parliament signed an early day motion. We delivered this win, but the battle is not over.”

“We are clear we must keep fighting to get what we want and what we— and the residents— deserve.”