Amazon deforestation in Brazil ‘out of control’

The destruction of the Amazon rainforest accelerated at the fastest rate in over a decade this year. The Brazilian rainforest has suffered 13,235 square kilometres of deforestation in this year alone.

This level of destruction is up 22 percent from what it was in 2020.

The news comes after Brazil’s far right president Jair Bolsonaro signed a promise at the Cop26 climate conference to reduce deforestation.

But Bolsonaro worked hard to withhold deforestation data until after the conference to push forward “positive developments”.

“There should be sanctions”, said Cristiane Mazzetti, forest campaigner for Greenpeace Brazil. “Brazil assumed a posture of lying during Cop, trying to sell itself as a sustainable country, but deforestation is out of control.

“We had already sounded the alert before that leaders shouldn’t buy the empty promises of a government that has acted proactively to weaken environmental protection.”

Bolsonaro’s lies show how he will continue to destroy the Brazilain rainforest at any cost.

But they also show how easily world leaders will break flimsy climate promises made at Cop26.