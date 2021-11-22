Tory plans mean migrants will die in Channel

The Tories are ramping up their deadly attacks on refugees attempting to cross the Channel from France into Britain.

Tory home secretary Priti Patel wants to whip up a sense of “crisis” over refugees to deflect from the government's own crimes.

Patel has already suggested murderous tactics against them. She wants border guards to carry out “pushbacks”—using force against refugees in small rubber dinghies.

And she is pursuing a row with French and European Union governments, blaming them of failing to stop refugees.

Patel also tried to justify the new border measures by claiming that 70 percent of those arriving on small boats are “not genuine asylum seekers”. but even under the racist system that two-thirds are granted refugee status.

And Britain receives a fraction of the asylum applications of Germany and France.

Journeys

The real crisis is that thousands of people are being forced to make dangerous journeys because of border laws.

Over 24,700 people have arrived on the south coast this year after being forced to make the ­journey in dinghies.

Many have come from camps in France, where they face attacks and harrassment from police. Some 300 riot cops armed with shields evicted refugees from a camp in Dunkirk last Tuesday.

They slashed open tents, confiscated belongings, and burned the camp to the ground.

Shamefully, the Labour Party joined in the attacks on refugees last week—accusing Patel of “failing” to stop refugees.

Labour’s shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said this was a “broken promise to the British people.” And he called on the government to work with France in “joint enforcement operations away from the coast” to stop refugees.

Simon Hester is a volunteer with Hastings Support Refugees. He said, “It’s impossible to get on the back of a truck because of the measures in place.

“That’s why people are taking to boats—there’s no safe passage.”

The only way to stop dangerous crossings and save lives is to open the borders and let migrants in—whatever their reason for wanting to come to Britain.