Workers fight across London transport

Workers were set to strike on the London Underground network this week over the forced reintroduction of the Night Tube.

The RMT union claims the reintroduction will impose “impossible and unreasonable demands on staff”.

Workers say reopening can’t come at the expense of ruining workers’ social life work life balance.

Bosses also want to axe jobs across the network.

Workers on Night Tube lines were set to walk out for 24 hours from 4.30am on Friday of this week and again on Saturday 18 December.

On top of that, workers on the Central and Victoria lines are set to strike from 8.30pm on Saturday of next week to 4.30am Sunday of next week.

They plan further strikes on Saturday and Sunday of next week, and on 11, 12 and 18 December.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch said, “RMT supports the reintroduction of the Night Tube but we know full well that prior to its suspension during the pandemic it was a magnet for violent, abusive and anti-social behaviour.

“We warned months ago that slashing 200 Night Tube Train Driver positions would create a staffing nightmare and London Underground need to start facing up to that reality.”

Woolwich Ferry workers connecting east and south east London are set to return to picket lines after a month of negotiations fell flat.

Workers are fighting the victimisation of two union reps, and the excessive use of agency staff.

They also demand a new pay and reward scheme, and improved health and safety training for new employees.

The workers and their union, Unite, hoped conditions would improve after Transport for London (TfL) took over operations from Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd last year.

But workers have branded TFL’s leadership “a year of misrule”. The 58 workers have already struck for 30 days this year.

They have once more voted to strike with a 90 percent majority.

Strike dates—which hadn’t been released as Socialist Worker went to press—hope to cause travel disruption over Christmas and New Year.

Transport workers in London are set to protest outside parliament on Wednesday of next week, against attacks on pay freezes, cuts and attacks on pensions.

Workers are under attack thanks to conditions the Tory government placed on Transport for London in return for a bailout.

The protest is called by five transport unions and the TUC union federation.

They demand the government stops its attacks on transport workers and restores operating grants to TfL.