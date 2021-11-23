Remember Anwar Ditta and her fight against the Home Office

From Socialist Worker 28 March, 1981

She took on the Home Office and won!

Anwar Ditta will be reunited with her children at 8.30 on the morning of 14 April. It will be exactly six years since she left them in Pakistan.

Ditta expected the children to follow her to Britain in matter of months. Instead it took four years of private battling with the Home Office and 16 months of a public campaign before they were given permission to join her in Britain.

With the end of her long battle in sight, Ditta spoke to Socialist Worker. Ditta is very bitter about her treatment by the Home Office over the last five years. “They have called me a liar to the whole world. If you are a black person, no one at the Home Office believes you. They accused me of not being born in this country. I gave them all the evidence—school reports and medical records. They tried not to accept them.

“Then we offered them blood tests, medical examinations—anything they wanted to prove the children in Pakistan were mine. They weren’t interested.

“Until we began to campaign publicly, the Home Office just messed us around. The campaign created enough publicity to get World In Action to do a TV programme and that forced the Home Office to give way.

“The Home Office have ruined our lives so far. For six years I’ve been apart from my children. Because of the years of fighting them we are now in terrible debt. We owe all the barristers’ and solicitors’ fees for the whole case. I lost my job because of the campaign.

Workers

“We came to this country because they couldn’t get workers for certain jobs—the lowest paid and dirtiest. I used to work in a Marks and Spencers factory until they told me to choose between my job and the campaign for my children. I left the job.

“Now I’m working as slave labour. I make up pillowcases at home. I get one penny per pillow case I sew up—out of that I pay £5 a week just to rent the sewing machine. I didn’t even know how we were going to pay the fare for my children but Granada TV are providing the money. Really the Home Office should pay us compensation.

“My house has been full of people since the announcement. I’ve had hundreds of letters and telegrams and lots of flowers. Some of the letters have been racist but I’m not scared.

“When I go out shopping it takes me three hours to do what I used to do in one! People I’ve never seen before keep coming up and wishing me a happy life. I have to go the launderette at 6.30 in the morning to get anything done!

“My husband is going to collect the children from Pakistan because they will be scared by all the publicity when they arrive at the airport. When we get them to Rochdale I just want to give them all the love and attention I can.

“But I’m not going to give up my campaigning. There are plenty of other people in my position. The Nationality Bill is obviously aimed at black people. The Tories say the bill won’t affect people legally here and British.

“That’s lies! Look at what happened to me. I’ll tell you what immigration controls mean—black children having X-rays at airports to prove their age. Black women given ‘virginity’ tests by immigration officials and every black person facing interrogation by customs.

“How many white brothers and sisters have to go through that? Why should anyone?”





























