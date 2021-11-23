Train workers in the East Midlands and Scotland strike over unsafe conditions

Train Managers and Senior Conductors on East Midlands Railway are set to strike again in separate battles for safety, pay and conditions.

Workers’ return to action comes after their union, RMT, suspended strikes for weeks of negotiations that ended in failure.

Train managers are fighting against unsafe new working arrangements on 12-carriage trains.

Senior conductors are fighting over pay, conditions and contract issues.

Workers must now consider more disruptive actions to force the hands of the bosses.

Picket lines hit key locations on the Caledonian Sleeper route as staff struck again for pay and workplace justice.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch accused the operating company, Serco and their “political paymasters in the Scottish Government” of “leaving sleeper staff out in the cold”.

Workers’ action has involved halting services back to London from the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The workers are right to highlight how public transport is vital in fighting for climate justice—and winning means finding ways to hit the Scottish government and Serco hard.