Everyone must oppose new draconian amendments to Tory police bill

With virtually no publicity or outcry, the Tories are bringing new amendments to their already very repressive police bill that will outlaw huge swathes of protest.

The initial bill gives police more powers to silence and arrest protesters, harass and jail black people and Muslims and criminalise Gypsies and Travellers.

The amendments, added as the bill goes through its final parliamentary stages, make it much worse.

Amendment 319A says it is an offence for someone “to attach themselves to another person, an object, or land, attach someone else to another person, an object, or land or attach an object to another object or to land.”

The offence takes place if such action causes—or is capable of causing—“serious disruption”—to two or more people or to an organisation in a public place. And if the offender intends this or is reckless about it.

It’s patently targeted at the sort of “lock-on” protests carried out by Extinction Rebellion, the Insulate Britain road actions and campaigners against HS2. On these actions, people glue themselves to motorways.

The penalty is up to 51 weeks in prison, a fine or both

Some lawyers have suggested it might mean linking arms at a protest could be illegal.

Amendment 319B makes “going equipped” for locking-on an offence. Carrying anything that might be used in the offence above is illegal if you are at a protest or near one. The penalty is an unlimited fine.

Amendment 319C ramps up the penalty for wilful obstruction of the highway. Presently it’s a fine. If this goes through it will be up to 51 weeks in prison, a fine or both. Again this is directly against Insulate Britain.

But it could easily be used against demonstrators who sit in the road or pickets who block the entrance to a workplace.

Amendment 319D criminalises obstruction of major transport works. Again HS2 is the obvious example, but it could also cover picketing.

Amendment 319E extends stop and search powers.

Officers could stop and search a person or vehicle if they reasonably suspect they’ll find an item intended for use in connection with wilful obstruction of the highway. Or an item intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance, locking on, or obstruction of major transport works.

Objects that could be "made, adapted, or intended for use in the course of or in connection with" the listed offences could include placards, leaflets and banners.

The police can seize any prohibited item—and can, therefore, derail a protest before it even gets going.

Amendment 319F brings in stop and search without the need for reasonable suspicion. A police officer—of the rank of inspector or above—can authorise cops to stop and search a vehicle of person without suspicion in a particular place. This would be for a specified period of time.

This applies if they reasonably believe locking on or obstruction of the highway may be committed. And if they reasonably believe causing public nuisance or obstruction of major transport works may be committed.

It could be used against any demonstration.

When reasonable suspicion of an offence is allegedly necessary for stop and search, black people are seven times more likely to be stopped than white people. When suspicion-less stops are allowed, it’s 18 times more.

Amendment 319J makes it an offence to obstruct a suspicion-less search. The penalty? Up to 51 weeks in prison. The existing offence of “wilful obstruction”' carries the possibility of a month in prison.

Amendment 319K brings in a measure similar to antisocial behaviour orders (Asbos)—but specifically for protesters.

Serious Disruption Prevention Orders (SDPOs) can be imposed on people who have taken part in two or more protests in a five-year period. They can be imposed either after conviction for an offence—or not.

People given an SDPO will be subject to a set of conditions. They include not associating with certain people, not going to certain places, not carrying certain items, not using the internet in a certain way.

Breaching the order can lead to 51 weeks in prison.

Labour and the unions are offering only the most token protests against these amendments that represent fundamental assaults on protest rights. They are, for example, more far-reaching than the restrictions on picketing in the anti-union laws.

Most—or all of them—will become part of the bill and be passed. That’s why everyone has to show solidarity with the immediate targets—even if they question some of their methods on protests.

If there’s no backing for direct action climate activists when they are under the cosh, it will be far harder to defend other rights.

Everyone has to make the police bill unworkable through protests.

Thanks to the Liberty campaigning organisation for its coverage of these amendments.