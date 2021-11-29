Pay fight at B&Q Wincanton + Chep pallets + round-up

Some 475 warehouse workers at B&Q’s Wincanton depot in Worksop launched a strike last Sunday.

The Unite union members voted 96 percent for action.

Workers want a pay rise—the basic hourly rate for a shopfloor worker is just £9.96 an hour. Strikers are also out against victimisation of a union rep.

A week-long strike is set to be followed by a week of overtime ban.

This two-week cycle will continue until 20 February.

B&Q is part of the Kingfisher group whose pre-tax profits were £786 million last year.

Chep workers shouldn’t be cheap

Workers at Chep UK, based in Trafford Park in Manchester who repair and supply pallets for transporting goods are striking over pay.

Unite union members voted 75 percent in favour of strikes, and will be out on 3, 6, 10 and 13 December. Workers will be on a continuous all out strike from 17 December if the dispute is not resolved by then.

Refuse collection drivers employed by Coventry Council are balloting for strikes over pay and Christmas working arrangements.

The 70 Unite union members could be out over Christmas. The council is refusing to improve pay rates for the drivers who are paid just £22,000 a year.

Mercedes Benz Retail Group (MBRG) is putting the brakes on plans of a pay rise to its technicians.

Workers are now driving towards a strike ballot. The 175 Unite union members at nine sites received no pay rise in 2020 and this year.

Scaffold workers employed by Altrad at the Mitsubishi Chemicals plant in Billingham, Teesside have called off strikes.

Around 35 scaffolders, insulators and painters have accepted a pay deal that works out at 10 percent over two and a half years and a £250 one off payment. This is below inflation.

Around 50 workers who process and drive VW Group vehicles off ferries arriving in Sheerness dockyard began a strike last week that continues to 9 December over jobs and overtime terms.

