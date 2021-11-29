Liverpool students drive off anti-abortion bigots

Anti-abortion bigots were met by an angry and sizeable counterprotest when they showed up at the University of Liverpool last Friday.

The handful of people first arrived in the university precinct on Thursday holding up large placards with despicable images of “aborted embryos”.

They were immediately met with opposition. Students held up pro-choice signs, bedsheets and umbrellas to cover the bigots’ placards. Within 24 hours, the Liverpool Socialist Worker Student Society alongside other student groups were able to bring together over 75 students to protest when the bigots showed up again.

The spirit on the day was lively and militant despite the stormy weather. Protesters did not stop singing, chanting and demanding the bigots not just get off our campus, but off our streets.

When they were finally driven away the protest ended with a chant of “The people, united, will never be defeated!”