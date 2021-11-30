Shadow cabinet reshuffle—Keir Starmer ousts left completely

In the same week that Keir Starmer filled his top team of MPs with right wingers, he demanded that Jeremy Corbyn apologise for ever daring to raise a voice against him.

This is the state of the Labour Party now.

In a shadow cabinet reshuffle on Monday, Starmer cleared out the last few MPs who had even the slightest sympathies with the left.

He gave high profile jobs to established right wingers such as Yvette Cooper, David Lammy and Wes Streeting. It’s another sign of the right’s dominance in Labour.

Just over a year ago, Starmer suspended Corbyn and removed him as a Labour MP.

Overstated

Corbyn had said—correctly—that the scale of antisemitism inside Labour was overstated by people who wanted to use it as a weapon against him.

Leading left wing MPs such as John McDonnell promised a fightback. Labour members risked expulsion and smears for standing up for Corbyn in party meetings. But left MPs shied away from rebelling against Starmer or resigning in solidarity with Corbyn and their supporters. Instead, they appealed for unity to the leadership that wanted to crush them.

Now Corbyn’s only route back into the Labour Party is to apologise, Labour’s leadership is filled with the right, and left wing members are under the cosh.

That’s where a commitment to staying inside Labour has led. It’s time to leave.