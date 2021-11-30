Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity
Brendan McConville
Roe 4 C7604
HMP Maghaberry
Old Road
Upper Ballinderry
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
George Black
A3887AE,
HMP Wakefield
Love Lane, Wakefield
WF2 9AG
Robert Knapp
A7878AG
HMP
Whitemoor
Long Hill Road
March PE15 0PR
Glyn Razzell
A0744AK
HMP Hollesley Bay
Woodbridge
IP12 3JW
Julian Assange
A9379AY
HMP Belmarsh
Western Way
London
SE28 0EB
Mark Alexander
A8819AL
HMP Coldingley
Shaftesbury Road
Bisley GU24 9EX
Lynton Fletcher
A9417AG
HMP Featherstone
New Road
Featherstone
WV10 7PU
Wang Yam
A5928AL
HMP Lowdham Grange
Old Epperstone Road
Nottingham,
NG14 7DA
Keith Rose
A7780AG
HMP Leyhillm Torworth Road
Wotton-Under-Edge
GL12 8BT
Kevan Thakrar
A4907AE
HMP Belmarsh
Western Way
London
SE28 0EB
Roger Khan
A5724AY
HMP Oakwood
Oaks Drive
Featherstone
WV10 7QD
Derek Patterson
A3948AE
HMP Frankland
Brasside
Durham
DH1 5YD
Justice for the Birmingham Four
For details see
Mohibur Rahman
A3480AZ,
HMP Full Sutton Stamford Bridge
YO4 1PS
Naweed Ali
A0531CJ,
HMP Frankland
Brasside
DH1 5YD
Khobaib Hussain
A0537CJ,
HMP Long Lartin South Littleton
Evesham
WR11 8TZ
Tahir Aziz
A8301DV,
HMP Whitemoor
Long Hill Roadhttp://mojuk.org.uk
March, PE15 0PR
How to write to prisoners
When writing to a prisoner
- Include the prisoner number on this list and the full address for the prison
- The sender must include their full name and address on the back of the letter
- In most prisons letters are opened, searched, and can be read before being given to the prisoner
- If you send greetings cards these should be of reasonable size and must not be padded or pouched
- Letters must have sufficient postage to cover the costs
Thanks to mojuk.org.uk