Solidarity with prisoners over the holidays

Issue No. 2783
prison

Your letter can tell prisoners they are not forgotten (Pic: Pic: Wikimedia/Creative Commons)

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system to show solidarity

Brendan McConville

Roe 4 C7604

HMP Maghaberry

Old Road

Upper Ballinderry

Lisburn

BT28 2PT

bit.ly/McConville1220

George Black

A3887AE,

HMP Wakefield

Love Lane, Wakefield

WF2 9AG

bit.ly/Black1220

Robert Knapp

A7878AG

HMP

Whitemoor

Long Hill Road

March PE15 0PR

Glyn Razzell

A0744AK

HMP Hollesley Bay

Woodbridge

IP12 3JW

glynrazzell.org.uk

Julian Assange

A9379AY

HMP Belmarsh

Western Way

London

SE28 0EB

writejulian.com

Mark Alexander

A8819AL

HMP Coldingley

Shaftesbury Road

Bisley GU24 9EX

freemarkalexander.org

Lynton Fletcher

A9417AG

HMP Featherstone

New Road

Featherstone

WV10 7PU

Wang Yam

A5928AL

HMP Lowdham Grange

Old Epperstone Road

Nottingham,

NG14 7DA

bit.ly/Wang1220

Keith Rose

A7780AG

HMP Leyhillm Torworth Road

Wotton-Under-Edge

GL12 8BT

Kevan Thakrar

A4907AE

HMP Belmarsh

Western Way

London

SE28 0EB

justiceforkevan.org

Roger Khan

A5724AY

HMP Oakwood

Oaks Drive

Featherstone

WV10 7QD

Derek Patterson

A3948AE

HMP Frankland

Brasside

Durham

DH1 5YD

Justice for the Birmingham Four

For details see

bit.ly/SWonB4

Mohibur Rahman

A3480AZ,

HMP Full Sutton Stamford Bridge

YO4 1PS

Naweed Ali

A0531CJ,

HMP Frankland

Brasside

DH1 5YD

Khobaib Hussain

A0537CJ,

HMP Long Lartin South Littleton

Evesham

WR11 8TZ

Tahir Aziz

A8301DV,

HMP Whitemoor

Long Hill Roadhttp://mojuk.org.uk

March, PE15 0PR

How to write to prisoners

When writing to a prisoner

  • Include the prisoner number on this list and the full address for the prison
  • The sender must include their full name and address on the back of the letter
  • In most prisons letters are opened, searched, and can be read before being given to the prisoner
  • If you send greetings cards these should be of reasonable size and must not be padded or pouched
  • Letters must have sufficient postage to cover the costs
    Thanks to mojuk.org.uk

 

 

 

 

Tue 30 Nov 2021, 13:57 GMT
Issue No. 2783
