UN trying to undermine the Sudanese revolution

The United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) are ­trying to end the revolt in Sudan against the military regime and its allies. But people continue to take to the streets to demand democracy and real political change.

Last month the previous civilian prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok signed a sell-out deal with coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

It accepted a government of “technocrats”, no accountability for the military’s crimes and only the vaguest promise of future elections.

Anti-coup protesters who had been fighting on the streets facing brutal repression were outraged by the agreement.

But now international bodies are giving it cover, and that will encourage al-Burhan and his co‑­conspirators to launch further assaults.

In a joint press conference with the chairperson of the AU last week, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said Sudanese people should support the deal.

“I believe that questioning this solution, even if I understand the indignation of the people, would be very dangerous for Sudan,” he added.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which has led some of the protests rejected that message.

It said it went against “the will of the Sudanese street, which rejects this agreement and its outcome”.

And it added that the UN was effectively relaying Burhan’s threat that if protests continued then they would be crushed.

The Sudanese revolution can rely only on its own protests and strikes, its own organisation and the support of ordinary people internationally.

On Tuesday of last week tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Sudan, continuing the battle against the military.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters near the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum.

Other protests took place in cities including Port Sudan, Kassala, Nyala and Atbara. And a group bringing together some of the local resistance committees which have led the fightback on the ground also reiterated its determination to keep fighting.

“We promise the masses of our people in all cities, villages, and townships that there will be no retreat or complacency.

“The people are always stronger, defection is non-viable, and the popular demand will prevail. Our motto will remain ‘No deliberation, No compromise, No partnership’ with criminals.

“We refuse any intermediary or settlement with the coup leaders, and we will carry on our struggle and fight to oust the coup and take the criminals before justice.”

The statement was signed by resistance committees in the cities of Khartoum, Greater Omdurman, Bahri, Haj Yousif and Sharg al Nile.

Trouble for far right as Zemmour faces resistance

French far right candidate Eric Zemmour is in trouble as protesters confront him and ruling class figures wonder whether he is the right man for them.

He is falling in polls for next year’s presidential election and is now third behind the incumbent Emmanuel Macron and the fascist Marine Le Pen.

Thousands of people marched against Zemmour as he launched his official campaign at a rally in Paris last Sunday. He had already shifted the venue from its original location for fear it wasn't secure against protests.

Meanwhile inside the rally activists from SOS Racisme stood up to reveal black shirts spelling out the slogan “No to Racism”.

Videos taken by journalists showed male Zemmour supporters punching the activists and chairs being thrown.

Zemmour’s racist agenda was on display during a speech with references to fascist “great replacement” theory. This claims white people are threatened by immigration.

“If I win that election, it won’t be one more political changeover but the behinning of the reconquest of the most beautiful country,” Zemmour told his cheering supporters.

“We are defending our country, our homeland, our ancestral heritage.”

Zemmour’s new party is called Reconquest.

But some of his previous rich and powerful backers are now not sure about him. He has lost his main financial supporter.

It’s too early to say Zemmour is finished. But he has already pulled the debate further to the right.

France’s conservative Les Republicains party picked its candidate, Valerie Pecresse, last week after a primary contest dominated by who could be hardest on migrants and Muslims.

The protests have to continue, and should also target Le Pen.

US drone strike on Syrian family

A US airstrike in Syria has seriously wounded a family of six—including a ten year old child who may never recover.

The family’s car was hit in a drone strike targeting a motorcycle ridden by a senior member of Islamist group al‑Qaeda.

Ahmed Qasoum, who passed as the strike hit, said, “My 10 year old son has had a fractured skull and is now in a very serious condition in intensive care.

“Doctors have told me that he would have nerves problems on his right side in the future.

“My 15-year-old daughter also suffered serious wounds to her head.”

The US used the growth of the Islamist group Isis to launch a bombing campaign in Syria in 2014.

This drone strike comes after the US last month defended a drone strike that killed 80 civilians in 2019.

Indian soldiers kill miners

Soldiers killed more than a dozen villagers from India’s north eastern Nagaland state last weekend.

The military attacked a truck filled with miners returning home from work after an alleged “tip off”. Eight miners were killed.

As villagers reacted by burning two military vehicles, soldiers fired and killed another six people.

With news of the army killings spreading online, Indian authorities then shut down the internet and phone communications.

The Naga tribes demand separation from the Indian state. For decades they have fought a guerrilla war against India.

New crackdown in Myanmar

A military vehicle drove into protesters in Myanmar at the weekend leaving five people dead and many injured.

Democracy protesters in Yangon, the country’s most populous city, took to the streets.

As they made their customary three-fingered salute—borrowed from the Hunger Games books—they were met with soldiers’ gunfire.

The regime has tightened its grip on the cities in recent months. On Monday it found deposed prime minister Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of inciting dissent, and the state is bringing forward more charges.

She was sentenced to four years in prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.