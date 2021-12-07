Reports round-up—Transport for London workers protest

Five trade unions and the TUC protested outside parliament last week against attacks on Transport for London (TFL) workers.

The Tory government has demanded a raft of attacks on workers’ conditions in return for a bailout of TFL

Picture: Guy Smallman

Hackney drivers vote for action

Drivers and passenger assistants, who transport disabled children to and from school in Hackney, east London have voted 100 percent in favour of strikes.

Workers are striking after council bosses failed to pay a yearly lump sum of £381 in full. They also want the payment to be increased, and are demanding a Covid hazard payment.

Alongside these issues workers also say bosses have failed to take necessary health and safety measures, including to provide proper toilet facilities.

Officials were set to begin talks with bosses as Socialist Worker went to press.

Scaffolders could build up dispute

The Unite union has threatened escalation in a strike by scaffolders in Scunthorpe.

Scaffolders employed by Actavo at British Steel in Scunthorpe have been striking for nine weeks against underpaying.

The 62 Unite members say their pay breaks a national agreement that sets fair rates.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham took to the picket lines last Wednesday. She tweeted, “We cannot allow national agreements to be ignored, both @Actavo_HQ & @BritishSteelUK must pay the rate for the job.

“We will escalate this dispute to make sure that workers get the rate.”

Ballot for £15 at logistics firm

Some 130 cask handlers, HGV, forklift, and shunter drivers employed by Carntyne Transport are balloting for strikes over pay.

Workers in the Unite union at at Glasgow-based logistics firm Springburn are demanding £15 an hour.

But bosses refuse to improve their just £13.72 an hour. The ballot is set to close on Wednesday of next week.

North Sea oil workers strike

Around 300 Unite union members working for Ponticelli UK Ltd and Semco Maritime Ltd are striking over cuts to terms and conditions.

Strikes were set to take place from Monday of this week until late February 2022.

Biomedical boffins battle in Blackburn and Burnley

Blackburn and Burnley biomedical scientists have voted for a third strike beginning next Wednesday until 8 March.

The Unite union workers at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust are owed between £8,000 and £12,000.

Two strikes have already taken place between 31 May and 28 July and 20 August and 11 November.

Cable workers won’t wind up their fight

Unite union members at Prysmian Cables in Wrexham are escalating their strikes after receiving no pay increase since 2019.

Workers have struck for six days of strikes since the beginning of November have taken place, and two 24 hour stoppages are scheduled for this week and next.

Plans are also being put in place for continuous strikes later this month.