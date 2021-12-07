XR takes on the peddlers of poison in Huddersfield

Extinction Rebellion supporters in Huddersfield protested on Thursday of last week against the Syngenta (formerly ICI) plant in the town which produces the deadly pesticide Paraquat.

It is so poisonous it is illegal to use in Britain and the European Union but Syngenta exports it around the world. It has a devastating effect on nature and is also responsible for many human deaths.

The rally outside the station was followed by a march to the Syngenta works.

Unite moves on blacklisting

The Unite union has launched a new search for evidence of collusion with blacklisting in the construction industry by officers of the union and its predecessors.

A panel of lay members with personal experience of blacklisting will now oversee the gathering of evidence to be fed into an already existing inquiry.

The panel is made up of Dave Smith, chair of the Blacklist Support Group and the two Unite executive council members for the construction sector, blacklisted electrician Frank Morris and Tony Seaman.

Dave Smith said, “The Blacklist Support Group applauds this announcement.”

Anyone who has evidence of union officers from Unite or its predecessor unions colluding in the blacklisting of construction workers is asked to email to [email protected]

Stand Up To Racism activists from east and south east London took to the bridge above the Blackwall Tunnel on Sunday to show solidarity with refugees.

It was an answer to far right activists who draped anti-refugee banners in the same place earlier in the week.