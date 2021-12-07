Britain let Afghans die

A civil servant has lifted the lid on how the government “left people to die” during its evacuation of Afghanistan in August.

Raphael Marshall worked for the “Afghan Special Cases” team, which chose which people Britain would evacuate from Afghanistan. He said only 5 percent of the 150,000 people who asked for help got any.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat and the front pages of right wing newspapers said the problem was that civil servants were working from home. That’s a cynical ploy to shift the blame and attack Covid safety measures. The real problem is that British governments don’t care about the people whose lives their wars destroy.