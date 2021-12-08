Tories only offer lies and laughter over Xmas party revelations

In an attempt to escape a torrent of anger, Boris Johnson has apologised over the leaked video showing senior officials laughing about a “fictional” Christmas party at Downing Street.

The advisor joking about the party in the video, Allegra Stratton, resigned on Wednesday afternoon adding to the sense of crisis in Downing Street. But she only apologised because her remarks“seemed to make light of” Covid rules.

In parliament on Wednesday Johnson said he was asking the cabinet secretary to investigate claims about the party—which he has always said did not take place.

Johnson, while giving the appearance of apologising, is trying to define the offence in the narrowest possible terms and to shift the blame.

Johnson said he could “understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules”. “Because I was also furious to see that clip,” he claimed in a piece of barefaced hypocrisy.

But he added, “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. “

So any investigation will be about lower-level officials joking about a party on the 18 December 2020—which we’re supposed to believe didn’t take place.

And there’s no examination of the claims of other parties in and around 10 and 11 Downing Street.

These include a party on 13 November, the day Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings resigned or was fired. There are numerous claims—including from multiple lockdown rule-breaker Cummings—that there was a celebratory party afterwards in Johnson’s flat.

Asked at prime minister’s questions if there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November, Johnson replied with weasel words. “No, but I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times,” he said.

And on 27 November sources said 40 or 50 people were packed into a room at Number 10 for a leaving do—at which Johnson spoke.

Spotlight

The only party in the official spotlight is the one the prime minister didn’t attend.

The issue is so toxic because it highlights again that there is one rule for those at the top and another for the rest. Thousands of people across Britain could not visit their sick or dying relatives because of the lockdown rules.

But Tories were flouting them and partying.

When the funeral of 13 year old Covid-victim Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab took place his mother and six siblings could not be at the funeral because of the regulations. A friend of the family said they were “devastated” not to attend.

But no such rules inconvenienced the Tories.

Almost 2,000 people have been prosecuted at Westminster magistrates’ court for ignoring lockdowns, attending parties and breaking quarantine during this pandemic

A dozen cases relating to lockdown breaches from the same month as the Downing Street party are going through the court this week.

The target was so huge that even Labour leader Keir Starmer could not miss entirely when questioning Johnson.

But he used the most right wing example in an effort to unsettle the prime minister. He contrasted the suffering of the queen, forced to endure prince Philip’s funeral without her family, as the example of leadership that Johnson should aspire to.

Johnson is rocking. The fury against him and his government needs to be turned into action, not directed into the most right wing channels.

Meanwhile, there are strong signs that the government is about to announce new coronavirus measures. They are expected to include guidance to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports for events and large venues.

Such a move will be yet another U-turn. But the timing, patently designed to distract from the Tories’ turmoil, will rightly fuel more cynicism and rage.