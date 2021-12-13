Why the weather isn’t the real reason that the lights went out

Sometimes the strong winds of a storm can uncover ­interesting things.

The business of who transports and distributes electricity usually happens just out of sight.

We all know who our energy ­supplier is. But we don’t have much to do with the regional electricity ­network companies who own and run the power grids that channel ­electricity to our homes.

The aftermath of Storm Arwen was a reminder that we’re at the mercy of the private businesses who run this vital infrastructure for profit. And we have no say over it whatsoever.

Some 10,500 people across Scotland and northern England went more than a week without power in the wake of the storm. Network companies struggled to repair damaged cables and pylons.

Tory business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and the energy regulator Ofgem questioned whether the companies had spent enough on making sure their infrastructure could ­withstand high winds. If they hadn’t, said Kwarteng, “there could be enforcement action”.

Yet the system that pays the ­network operators—set up by the government and controlled by Ofgem—actively encourages them not to spend money.

How much profit they make depends directly on how little they spend on infrastructure.

Network companies get their money from people’s electricity bills by charging energy suppliers to use their grid. That means we’re paying to fill the network companies’ coffers even though we don’t have any say in who they are, much less what they do. Ofgem places caps—known as price controls—on how much the ­network companies can make through these charges.

It says this is about keeping energy bills down.

Caps

But the caps are designed with profit in mind.

The network companies and Ofgem agree an estimate of how much they think they’ll spend on investing and repairing infrastructure.

Ofgem then allows the companies to charge this much, plus a little extra to sweeten up the bosses.

But Ofgem also “incentivises ­efficiency”—encourages cost ­cutting—by allowing networks to keep any money they didn’t spend on infrastructure after all.

The profits come from the ­difference between how much Ofgem allows companies to charge and how much they actually spend.

So it’s in the companies’ interest to overestimate how much they need to spend from people’s energy bills, and then not spend it.

Network bosses have already admitted they’ve spent more than 7 percent less than the £795 million Ofgem allowed them to charge for protecting infrastructure against storms.

They insist they have spent enough—but they are making bumper profits.

The charity Citizens Advice said as early as 2017 that network companies made £7.5 billion in extra profits thanks to Ofgem’s overestimates.

Northern Powergrid, which covers the whole of north east England and Yorkshire, made £125 million profit last year alone.

The thousands of people who the company left without power paid for it.

Multinational firms put their squeeze on our bills

One thing kept somewhat hidden from view is who exactly these network firm are.

The names of the nine electricity networks might give the impression that they’re small, local businesses—Electricity North West, for example, or Western Power Distribution.

In fact, they’re almost all owned and controlled by major investment banks and multinationals.

These reap the dividends of the fat profits to be made from energy bills.

Northern Powergrid is 100 percent owned by US energy company Berkshire Hathaway Energy—to which it paid a dividend of £25.4 million last year.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is itself owned by giant conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway whose owner, multibillionaire Warren Buffett, is the tenth richest person in the world.

Western Power Distribution—which covers South Wales and the Midlands—is also 100 percent owned by a US energy company, PPL.

Electricity North West made a profit of £122 million and paid its owners a total dividend of £30.7 million in 2020-2021.

Those owners are the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and US investment bank JP Morgan’s Infrastructure Investment Fund.

Scottish Power is owned by Spanish investment bank Iberdrola.

And UKPN, which covers London and the east and south east of England, is owned by three holding and investment companies based in Hong Kong.

All four gas distribution networks—SGN, Northern Gas Distribution Networks, Cadent, and Wales and West Utilities—are also owned by multinational holding companies and banks. It’s the exact same story with the “big six” energy supply companies too.

The point here isn’t to complain that British industry and infrastructure is in the hands of foreign companies.

We’d be no better off if the owners were HSBC and Barclays banks.

It’s that privatisation puts our most basic needs in the hands of the largest, richest companies in the world interested only in accumulating vast wealth.

Don’t rely on Labour to bring energy back

When the Tories privatised the energy industry in the 1980s and 1990s they pretended it was all about creating a “shareholding democracy”.

The big lie was that ordinary people could own and benefit from private energy companies by holding shares.

It was really all about giving the major investment banks and multinationals the chance to pile in—which is what they did. Now, repeated polls show most people support renationalising energy companies.

Labour Party supporters are angry that leader Keir Starmer insists Labour wouldn’t renationalise the big six energy companies.

He’s desperate to convince the bosses and the bankers that Labour is no longer a threat to them. The era of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, when Labour promised some renationalisation, is over. In 2019, Labour said it would bring the regional energy networks, the National Grid and the supply arms of the big six into public ownership.

Yet even Corbyn’s Labour promised “compensation” to the energy companies’ owners. It was a bid to placate the banks and financiers that threatened to wreck a Corbyn government with economic sabotage. It didn’t work. In the run up to the 2019 general election National Grid and SSE Energy moved their British‑regulated operations to new offshore holding companies in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Luxembourg.

Properly nationalising the entire energy industry would mean a confrontation with the investment banks and multinationals now embedded in all parts of the energy industry.