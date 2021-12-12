Hundreds join Hastings rally for refugees

Over 350 people rallied in Hastings on Saturday in solidarity with refugees. A coalition of organisations working together against the Nationality and Borders bill called the event weeks ago. The organisers included Hastings Supports Refugees, Hastings Community of Sanctuary, Hastings Stand Up To Racism and the Refugee Buddy Project.

Hastings has a proud tradition of welcome for people seeking refuge in Britain, so a good turnout was expected. However, numbers were swelled by the sorrow and outrage over the recent drownings of 27 people attempting to cross from France in a dinghy. This was further intensified by exaggerated media reports of anti-refugee hostility directed at the RNLI lifeboat service.

Local speakers outlined how refugees are welcomed when they arrive at Hastings beach, and others explained why the Nationality and Borders bill will ramp up the hostile environment for migrants even more.

Afghan refugee, Gulwali Passarley, in reference to Clause 9 of the Bill, said, “I became a British citizen recently but now they could take away my citizenship and I wouldn’t even know.”

Labour Party councillor Maya Evans denounced capitalism for creating a world of inequality and war.

Simon Hester, secretary of Hastings Stand Up To Racism, described the plan to push back small boats as “a policy of social murder to deter crossings” and reminded people that there is an anti-racist majority in Britain.

He was cheered when he praised the England football team for continuing to take the knee despite pressure from home secretary Priti Patel, the people of Pollokshields in Glasgow for defending immigrant neighbours from Border Force officials and the RNLI for refusing to buckle under attack from figures such as Nigel Farage.

He ended his speech with a call to support the demonstration against racism in London on 19 March. He added, “In the coming months let’s make Priti Patel history and make Boris Johnson regret he ever decided to play the race card.”

The Nationality and Borders Bill is going through its final parliamentary stages. Building on a law passed under the Labour government in 2006, it will allow the home secretary to withdraw citizenship from anyone they believe is able to access citizenship of another country—even if they have not gained that citizenship. They could therefore be rendered stateless.

In addition, the home secretary does not have to inform the targeted person in advance. This makes defence and challenge far harder.

Other clauses of the bill will criminalise those who help refugees and repel refugees who do not arrive through legal channels—which are impossible except for a tiny number of people.

Meanwhile, the well-known Le Monde newspaper has corroborated survivors' reports from the drowning of 27 people. They confirm that the desperate people called British and French rescue services but were refused help.

People were left in the Channel for ten hours before they were found—too late for most.