Major strikes are on track for the London Tube

The London Underground is set for escalating battles over Christmas and in January. At present the issue is over forcing ­workers to do shifts on the Night Tube service.

In 2022 a raft of new issues affecting every Tube worker, including major job cuts, will come into play.

Train operators working on the Central and Victoria lines struck last Friday and Saturday evenings.

A further overnight strike was planned from 8.30pm on Friday 17 December until 4.29am on Saturday 18 December, again on the Central and Victoria lines.

Then there is set to be ­significant disruption with a full-day strike lasting from 4.30am on Saturday 18 December until 4.29am on Sunday 19 December.

This walkout will affect the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines, with Transport for London (TfL) bosses expecting severe disruption and “little or no service in some places”.

A much wider strike is ­possible. The RMT union is ­balloting all its 10,000 members for strikes against mass job cuts.

TfL has refused to give assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions as the Tories demand big cuts in funding for the system. TfL has already announced plans to axe 600 posts.

The union says this is “the opening shot in a ­programme of jobs carnage that will target safety critical station grades”.

The RMT London region said it will “not stand by and watch a Labour mayor slash 600 jobs at the behest of a Tory government that refuses to properly fund the Tube and wants its staff to pay the price for the pandemic.”

The ballot closes on 10 January.

RaiL unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry.

The RMT is preparing to ballot its members for strikes, with the union expecting compulsory redundancies at train operating companies and Network Rail. Such redundancies would mean “trains are coming to a halt”, the TSSA union said.

Unions have been in talks since June over plans to slash costs in the industry. There are no guarantees to rule out forced job cuts after 31 December. Pay rises are also yet to be agreed, with ­inflation rising rapidly.

Rail Gourmet staff in the RMT union at Edinburgh Waverley station are ­launching a new phase of strikes, starting on New Year’s Eve.

It is part of a continuing fight for respect and justice in the workplace as the company continues to fail to address the abuse and ­bullying of its staff.

The Woolwich Ferry could be hit hard as 58 ­workers in the Unite union begin new rounds of strikes.

The 24-hour strikes start on Monday 3 January and are set for every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the end of March. Besides the victimisation of two union reps, management have also failed to agree a new pay and reward scheme, are using excessive agency staff, and failing to provide adequate health and safety training.

RMT, Unite and GMB union members working for North Sea contractors Ponticelli and Semco are continuing strikes over attacks flowing from harmonisation of contracts across Total’s operations.

Strikes were set for this week and then on 20 and 21 December.