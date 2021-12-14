Daniel Morgan’s family to sue Met police over corruption

The family of the murdered private detective Daniel Morgan are to sue the Metropolitan police for damages, over the decades-long cover-up of corruption in the case.

Daniel’s killing came a week after Morgan revealed that he was taking allegations of police corruption to the News of the World.

An inquiry in June found that the Met commissioner Cressida Dick obstructed the panel appointed by the government to investigate the case.

The panel ruled that the Metropolitan Police was institutionally corrupt. The national police watchdog IOPC and the London mayor’s police committee Mopac have yet to do anything about the panel report.

In a statement, the Daniel Morgan’s family said, “The present commissioner, Cressida Dick, felt able to simply reject the panel’s key finding of institutional corruption within the Metropolitan police.

“Her role in obstructing the panel’s work appears to have met with indifference and worse at the IOPC and Mopac where those charged with bringing her to answer for her role in this sorry state of affairs have shown themselves unable or unwilling to do so.

“And, in their wisdom, the home secretary and the London mayor deemed it fit to extend her term in office before the ink had dried on the panel’s report.”