Fighting the US right’s war on abortion

Denise explained that the base price for an abortion in the first trimester abortion is between £378 to £454.

“For a lot of people, ­especially people who call us, that amount of money is very much out of reach. The longer abortion care goes on for the more expensive it gets,” she said. “A lot of our callers have to access later abortion care because of the fact they’re having to save up. By the time they save up, it’s already more expensive.”