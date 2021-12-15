Activists march for justice four and a half years after Grenfell fire

On Tuesday around 700 people joined a silent walk on the four and a half year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people in June 2017.

Marchers gathered outside Kensington Town Hall and walked through north Kensington to the tower in Ladbroke Grove.

The tower was lit up green, as were buildings and houses in the area.

Karim Mussilhy from Grenfell United stated that campaigners are “changing our tone”.

“For the past four and a half years we’ve been demanding and campaigning for changes. But there’s been no accountability and no prosecutions. Today, we demand charges.”

Grenfell United launched a new campaign calling for charges against those responsible for the deaths.

Placards read “This much evidence still no charges.”

On the back of the placards was evidence submitted to the inquiry revealing the responsibility different organisations had for the fire.

This included the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, cladding firm Arconic, insulation manufacturers Celotex and Kingspan, and a contractor for the tower’s refurbishment Rydon.

“Have we not heard enough?” Karim asked. We’ve suffered knowing that Grenfell was no accident. Now all the evidence is out there to show that is the truth.

“Government’s failure to keep the public safe is no surprise considering they knew the dangers of the combustible materials but ignored the warnings for many years.

“The system isn’t broke—it was built this way.”

Responsible

Karim also pointed to the failings of the Met police.

“The Met police allowed those responsible to hand in their own evidence, a gentleman’s agreement. Only then to be told suspects destroyed evidence while others withheld it.”

Survivors and the bereaved have been told to wait until the inquiry into the fire has finished. Karim said it shouldn’t be “one rule for them and one rule for us” when it comes to convictions, no matter whether it’s politicians or major corporations.

“Legally nothing is stopping criminal investigations from charging those scumbags responsible for killing our families.”

Following the march people gathered for a 72 second silence, as well as the reading out of the 72 names of those who died.

And walkers chanted, “What do we want? Justice. “When do we want it? Now.”

Local campaigner Dan agreed that justice hasn’t been delivered yet because of the Met police.

“They were watching us, not them,” he said. “They were more concerned with our so-called disorder than locking those lot up.

“If we were responsible for 72 deaths through sheer negligence and greed we would be in prison.”

Dan also pointed out something that was only touched on in Phase One of the inquiry. A police helicopter around Grenfell didn’t share crucial information and footage about the fire’s spread with fire services.

“Grenfell was a unique fire. The fire spread up, across and down. If the police shared that feed, then the fire brigade may have ended the stay put order earlier. What were the police doing?”

Chloe from Action for Fire Safety Justice spoke about a successful campaign to make developer Bellway pay for the removal of cladding on her building in Barking.

Flammable

It’s come to light that hundreds of thousands of flats are clad in flammable materials.

“We’d like to add our voices to yours as you call for justice for Grenfell.”

Leaseholder Chloe explained how after finding out about the deadly products, protesting began outside Bellway’s sales offices. After denying responsibility, it will now fund remediation.

“We’ve had real success against the faceless, bloodless organisation that is Bellway. We can use the same techniques against Celotex, Arconic, Kingspan and all those with blood on their hands,” she said.

Chloe pointed to the successful protesting from the Grenfell Community Campaigners earlier on the same day outside the Celotex factory in Sussex.

“They were blockading the factory, caused disruption and prevented deliveries. There’s still so much more we can do if we all come together.”

Some 54 months after the Grenfell atrocity, there is still no justice. But the bereaved, survivors, campaigners and those who want safer homes for all are not giving up the fight.